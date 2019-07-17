G7 finance ministers meeting on tap

Tech giants are again in the crosshairs of G7 finance ministers as the group meets today outside Paris despite deep divisions about how best to tax them.

At issue are decades-old international tax rules have been pushed to the limit by the emergence of Facebook and Apple, which book profits in low-tax countries regardless of the source of the underlying income.

France last week defied President Trump by passing a tax on big digital firms' revenues despite a threat from him to launch a probe that could lead to trade tariffs.