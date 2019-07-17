European tech earnings: ASML, Ericsson

European earnings season is kicking into high gear, led by Dutch semiconductor giant ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Swedish telecom equipment supplier Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

ASML's forecasts for sales and margins in the third quarter both missed consensus, though it maintained its overall outlook, lifting shares 4.4% premarket in the U.S.

Ericsson meanwhile fell 4.2% ahead of the open, posting earnings that missed analyst estimates for the first time in six quarters and warned its rollout of 5G mobile networks in Asia would weigh on profits.

CEO Borje Ekholm said that while Ericsson is gaining market share, it hasn’t won any contracts as a direct result of rival Huawei's troubles.