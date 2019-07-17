EU opens antitrust probe against Amazon

Jul. 17, 2019 5:24 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor65 Comments
  • Taking action to appease regulators, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has reached a deal with Germany's antitrust authority to overhaul its terms of service for third-party merchants.
  • While neighboring Austria ended a similar probe, the EU opened a formal investigation of Amazon's "dual role" as both a merchant and a marketplace.
  • U.S. lawmakers separately grilled the retail giant on Tuesday over how the company treats merchants, with Amazon associate general counsel Nate Sutton denying the company uses individual data to directly compete with smaller sellers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.