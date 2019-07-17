EU opens antitrust probe against Amazon

Taking action to appease regulators, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has reached a deal with Germany's antitrust authority to overhaul its terms of service for third-party merchants.

While neighboring Austria ended a similar probe, the EU opened a formal investigation of Amazon's "dual role" as both a merchant and a marketplace.

U.S. lawmakers separately grilled the retail giant on Tuesday over how the company treats merchants, with Amazon associate general counsel Nate Sutton denying the company uses individual data to directly compete with smaller sellers.