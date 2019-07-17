DouYu International prices initial public offering

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has priced its initial public offering of 67,387,110 American Depositary Shares at $11.5 per ADS, comprising of 44,924,730 ADSs offered by the Company, and 22,462,380 ADSs offered by the selling shareholders

Every ten ADSs represent one ordinary share.

The ADSs will begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 10,108,060 ADSs.

The total gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be ~$775M or ~$891.2M if the underwriters exercise their option in full.

The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the ADSs by the selling shareholders.