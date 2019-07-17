Hope Bancorp announces $50M stock repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) has authorized the repurchase of up to $50M of the Company’s common stock.

“Our Board and management team remain committed to enhancing long-term shareholder value,” said Kevin S. Kim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hope Bancorp. “We believe the buyback authorization gives us greater flexibility to create additional value and allows us to maintain a balanced capital allocation strategy, while providing a steady return of capital to our shareholders through the Company’s quarterly dividend.”