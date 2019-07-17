Futures rise ahead of key earnings

Mixed bank earnings and comments from President Trump that the trade war has a "long way to go" put a halt to the five-day rally in U.S. shares on Tuesday, though fresh records are back in focus.

Dow and S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% , while contracts ties to the Nasdaq are pointing to gains of 0.3% at the open.

A wave of quarterly reports from Netflix and other top-tier, high-growth companies starting today could fuel more stock gains or put an end to the market's recent strength.

FAANGs and Microsoft account for about 17% of the S&P 500's $26T market cap, making reaction to their quarterly results key to Wall Street sentiment.