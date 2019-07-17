Huazhu Group announces preliminary Q2 hotel metrics, shares down 4% premarket

Jul. 17, 2019 6:30 AM ETHuazhu Group Limited (HTHT)HTHTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHTreports addition of 269 hotel properties Y/Y on a net basis in Q2.
  • The number of rooms in operation was 463,296.
  • The company has 1,067 manachised and franchised hotels in the pipeline, as well as 53 leased hotels.
  • Blended occupancy rate squeezed 270 bps Y/Y to 86.9%.
  • Blended average daily room rate up 4.4% Y/Y to RMB236.
  • Blended RevPar grew 1.3% Y/Y to RMB206.
  • Net revenue for Q2 is expected to increase by 13% to 15% Y/Y, in-line with guidance.
  • HTHT -3.82% premarket.
