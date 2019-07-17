Huazhu Group announces preliminary Q2 hotel metrics, shares down 4% premarket
Jul. 17, 2019 6:30 AM ETHuazhu Group Limited (HTHT)HTHTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) reports addition of 269 hotel properties Y/Y on a net basis in Q2.
- The number of rooms in operation was 463,296.
- The company has 1,067 manachised and franchised hotels in the pipeline, as well as 53 leased hotels.
- Blended occupancy rate squeezed 270 bps Y/Y to 86.9%.
- Blended average daily room rate up 4.4% Y/Y to RMB236.
- Blended RevPar grew 1.3% Y/Y to RMB206.
- Net revenue for Q2 is expected to increase by 13% to 15% Y/Y, in-line with guidance.
- HTHT -3.82% premarket.