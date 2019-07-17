Repligen prices stock and notes offering

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) has priced its public offerings of 1,380,000 common shares of at $87.00 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$120M, and $250M 0.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 207,000 Shares and $37.5M Notes.

The initial conversion rate for the Notes is 8.6749 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (~$115.28).

Net proceeds from the sale of Shares and Notes are ~$113.6M and ~$242M, respectively.

Closing date is July 19.

