BofA Q2 EPS helped by consumer banking, stock buybacks

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Q2 EPS of 74 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 71 cents and increases from 70 cents in Q1 and 63 cents in Q2 2018.
"We see solid consumer activity across the board, with spending by Bank of America consumers up 5% this quarter over the second quarter of last year," said Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan.
Some of the EPS growth reflects BofA repurchasing 7% of its shares in the past year.
Efficiency ratio of 57%, unchanged from Q1 and compares with 59% a year ago.
Bank of American slips 0.7% in premarket trading.
Consumer Banking net income increased to $3.29B from $3.24B in Q1 and $2.92B in the year-ago quarter.
Average deposits increased to $707.0B from $696.9B in Q1; average loans and leases increased to $296.4B from $292.3B in Q1.
Global Wealth and Investment Management net income rose to $1.07B from $1.05B in Q1 and $971M in Q2 2018.
Average deposits increased to $253.9B from $261.8B in Q1; average loans and leases rose to $166.3B from $164.4B in Q1.
Global Banking net income of $1.93B fell from $2.03B in Q1 and $2.11B in Q2 2018.
Average deposits of $362.6B rose from $349.0B in Q1; average loans and lease of $372.5B compares with $370.1B in Q1.
Global Markets net income, excluding net DVA, of $1.07B fell from $1.10B in Q1 and $1.27B in Q2 2018.
Sales and trading revenue, excluding net DVA, of $3.3B fell from $3.6B in Q1; IB fees of $0.6B increased from $0.5B in Q1 and fell from $0.7B in the year-ago quarter.
Provision for credit losses of $857M falls from $1.01B in Q1 and increased from $827M in the year-ago quarter.
Tangible common equity ratio of 7.6%, unchanged from Q1, down slightly from 7.7% in Q2 2018.
Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
