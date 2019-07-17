BofA Q2 EPS helped by consumer banking, stock buybacks

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Q2 EPS of 74 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 71 cents and increases from 70 cents in Q1 and 63 cents in Q2 2018.

"We see solid consumer activity across the board, with spending by Bank of America consumers up 5% this quarter over the second quarter of last year," said Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan.

Some of the EPS growth reflects BofA repurchasing 7% of its shares in the past year.

Efficiency ratio of 57%, unchanged from Q1 and compares with 59% a year ago.

Bank of American slips 0.7% in premarket trading.

Consumer Banking net income increased to $3.29B from $3.24B in Q1 and $2.92B in the year-ago quarter.