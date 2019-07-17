ASML +5% beats Q2 EPS, guides Logic strength

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) +5.4% reports in-line Q2 revenue and an EPS beat. The Q3 view has net sales of around €3-3.27B (consensus: €3.27B) with gross margin of 43-44%.

Key Q2 metrics: New lithography systems sold, 41 (Q2: 43); Used lithography systems sold, 7 (Q1: 5); gross margin, 43% (Q1: 41.6%).

Management forecast: "For the remainder of the year we see further weakness in Memory, while Logic looks stronger. We expect that the increased demand in Logic will compensate for the decreased demand in Memory. The additional growth in Logic is driven by accelerated investments in 7 nm nodes and beyond."

Earnings call starts at 9 AM ET with a webcast here.

