Littelfuse -2% on 2Q19 preliminary results

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) expects 2Q19 net sales of ~$398m (-13% y/y) down from the prior guidance range of $409-$421M.

2Q19 GAAP diluted EPS is estimated to be $1.75. Adj. diluted EPS is estimated to be $1.91,down from the prior guidance of $2.00-$2.14.

“Our second quarter financial results reflect lower than expected demand due to ongoing global trade uncertainties, continued efforts by distribution partners to reduce excess electronics channel inventories and greater than projected declines in global auto production, especially in China,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse CEO.

Shares -2% to $70.30

