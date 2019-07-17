Ladenburg Thalmann likes Aurora Cannabis in premarket analyst action

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) initiated with Buy rating and $9 (26% upside) price target at Ladenburg Thalmann.

Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) initiated with Buy rating and $18 (25% upside) at Ladenburg Thalmann.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) initiated with Neutral rating at Ladenburg Thalmann.

Westleaf (WL CN) initiated with Speculative Buy rating and C$1.20 (158% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) upgraded to Overweight with a $75 (19% upside) price target. Shares up 9% premarket after Q2 revenue beat.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) downgraded to Hold with a $45 (2% upside) price target at Stifel.