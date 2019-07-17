BNY Mellon's Q2 hurt by yield curve

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Q2 EPS of $1.01 beats the consensus estimate of 96 cents and increases from 94 cents in Q1, falls 2% Y/Y.

BNY Mellon rises 0.9% in premarket trading.

Q2 total revenue fell 5% Y/Y to $3.92B, in-line with consensus; fee revenue fell 3% Y/Y, primarily reflecting cumulative AUM outflows since 2Q18, the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar, and lower foreign exchange and securities lending revenue.

"The impact of the level and shape of the yield curve, as well as continued low levels of volatility and muted market activity, negatively impacted our results," said Chairman and CEO Charlie Scharf.

Partly offset by a decline in expenses; noninterest expense of $2.65B fell 2% Q/Q and 4% Y/Y.

Saw fee growth in Issuer Services, Clearance, and Collateral Management and Pershing.

Q2 net interest revenue of $802M fell 5% Q/Q and 12% Y/Y.

Net interest margin (FTE) of 1.12% vs. 1.20% in Q1 and 1.26 in Q2 2018.

Q2 pretax operating margin of 33% vs. 31% in Q1 and 34% in Q2 2018.

Tangible book value per common share of $20.45 at June 30, 2019 vs. $19.74 at March 31, 2019.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

