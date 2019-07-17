Great Western Bancorp announces 2Q19 preliminary figues

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) expects 3Q19 net income in the range of $26-$27.5M lower than the $44.5M reported in 2Q19 primarily due to an increase in credit-related charges.

Credit-related charges increased majorly in the dairy and cattle loan portfolios and borrower fraud estimating between $31.0M-$33.5M.

Provision for loan and lease losses is estimates in the range of $26M-$27.5M, and loan fair value adjustment related to credit of $5M-$6M.

All regulatory capital ratios are expected to remain at levels consistent with the prior quarter and are considered "well capitalized."

Source: Press Release