BHP sees 2020 iron ore output rising as much as 6% after slipping

BHP (NYSE:BHP) says iron ore production rebounded in the April-June quarter after a cyclone slowed output in March, and forecasts modest production growth in 2019-20.

Total production in the quarter was 71M metric tons, down 1% Y/Y but up 12% Q/Q, as output across its suite of commodities broadly recovered from the March quarter, typically the weakest quarter due to Australian weather conditions.

For the full year ending in June, the company's iron ore output from operations in Western Australia was unchanged Y/Y at 238M mt while total production fell 2% Y/Y to 270M mt, meeting revised guidance of 235M-239M mt for and 265M-270M mt, respectively.

BHP's average realized iron ore price for the January-June period was $77.74/wet mt FOB, up 37% sequentially and 40% higher than the previous half-year.

BHP forecasts FY 2020 iron ore production of 273M-286M mt, a 1%-6% increase from FY 2019.