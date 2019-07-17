Ebix buys Yatra at $338M EV; YTRA +19%

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) will purchase Yatra (NASDAQ:YTRA) via merger for about $4.90 per share.

Each Yatra share will convert into 0.005 shares of a new class of preferred stock of Ebix, which can then be converted into 20 shares of Ebix common stock. Ebix will be issuing 243,747 convertible preferred stock, in turn convertible into 4,874,931 shares of common stock.

The transaction implies an enterprise value of $337.8M with a net equity value of $239M.

The resulting company is expected to add $0.40 to $0.75 to Ebix's non-GAAP EPS within 9 to 12 months of closing.