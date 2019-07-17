Visa acquires Payworks

Visa (NYSE:V) will bring Payworks' cloud-based solution for in-store payment processing together with its CyberSource digital payment management platform, creating an integrated payment acceptance system for merchants and acquirers.

The combined capability will enable Visa’s clients to offer a unified payment experience whether their customers pay in-store, in-app, or online.

The acquisition follows a partnership and investment Visa made in Munich-based Payworks in February 2018.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

