Medical Properties Trust plans $750M notes offering

Medical Properties Trust's (NYSE:MPW) operating partnership plan to offer $750.0M of senior notes due 2029 to help pay for the acquisition of a portfolio of hospitals and behavioral health facilities from Prospect Medical Holdings and Halsen Healthcare.

MPW also plans to use proceeds from previously announced common stock offerings and other financing arrangements, which may include borrowings under a bridge loan, revolving credit facility, and/or cash on hand.

Previously: Medical Properties Trust prices stock offering at $17.29; shares down 4% premarket (July 16)