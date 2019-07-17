U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Q2 EPS of $1.09, beating consensus by 2 cents, increased from $1.00 in Q1 and $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

"Despite a more challenging interest rate environment, our loan and deposit trends were healthy and drove good growth in net interest income," said Chairman, President, and CEO Andy Cecere. "Fee income growth was supported by solid results across our payments services, trust, wealth management, and commercial products businesses."

U.S. Bancorp slips 0.1% in premarket trading.

Q2 net interest income of $3.33B rose from $3.29B in Q1; net interest income of 3.13% slipped from 3.16% in Q1, unchanged from a year ago.

Q2 average total loans of $289.2B increased 1.1% from $286.1B in Q1; average commercial loans rose by $1.3B, or 1.2% Q/Q while average residential mortgage loans increased by $1.3B, or 1.9% Q/Q.

Q2 average deposits increased by 2.9% Q/Q to $345.2B.

Efficiency ratio of 54.3% vs. 55.4% in Q1 and 54.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Return on tangible common equity of 19.2% vs. 18.4% in Q1 and 19.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per common share of $29.63 at June 30, 2019 rose from $28.81 at March 31, 2019.

Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.