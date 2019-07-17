Anixa Bio teams up with Cleveland Clinic to investigate breast cancer vaccine

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) inks a strategic alliance and license agreement with Cleveland Clinic aimed at developing a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), its most aggressive and treatment-resistant form.

A Cleveland Clinic researcher, Dr. Vincent Tuohy, has identified a protein that he says becomes inactive after a women gives birth but reappears in many forms of cancer. Studies have shown that vaccinating against this protein completely prevents breast cancer in mice.

In November 2017, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded a $6.2M grant to Dr. Tuohy and Cleveland Clinic to fund preclinical studies and the completion of two Phase 1 trials in humans.

The company will host a conference call tomorrow, July 18, at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the agreement.