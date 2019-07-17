Cushman & Wakefield teams up with proptech VC firm

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) partners with Fifth Wall, a venture capital firm focused on technology for the global real estate industry.

Fifth Wall’s second fund is one of the largest real estate venture capital funds raised to date, closing at $503M and more than doubling the size of its initial fund, which closed in May 2017 at $212M.

“We’re committed to identifying and partnering with organizations that can help us develop the next generation of technology solutions for our clients, our colleagues and the built environment," said Cushman & Wakefield Chairman and CEO Brett White.