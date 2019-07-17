Dialysis services providers down on study of CVS Health home dialysis device

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) are down 4% and 3% , respectively, premarket, both on light volume, in apparent response to the commencement of a clinical trial evaluating a home dialysis device from CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) that could pose a competitive threat.

The HemoCare device was designed by DEKA REsearch & Development Corp., a firm headed by Segway inventor Dean Kamen. CVS owns exclusive U.S. rights to the product.

Update: CVS says the trial will enroll up to 70 patients across as many as 10 U.S. sites.