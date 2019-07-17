Acacia confronts more problems in Tanzania ahead of Barrick bid

Tanzania's government orders Acacia Mining to stop using the tailing storage facility at its North Mara mine, ratcheting up the pressure on the company two days before a deadline for majority owner Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) to make a firm bid to buy out the company.

The government claims Acacia (OTCPK:ABGLF) is breaching environmental rules at the mine, which cannot operate without a tailings dam.

Analysts at Berenberg say the risk for Acacia is a prolonged outage at North Mara, which would have a "very significant" impact on finances given the mine makes up 70% of the miner's revenue.

Meanwhile, Acacia says it will seek a stay of international arbitration proceedings against Tanzania, hoping a postponement will reduce tensions.