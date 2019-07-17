Prime Day could drive IRBT beat - Needham

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti says Amazon's Prime Day event could drive iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to a surprise Q2 revenue beat.

IRBT participated in the two-day sales event with three Roomba models versus the one model historically. Prime Day was extended this year from 36 to 48 hours.

Needham maintains its Neutral rating on iRobot, saying that margins, the impact of tariffs, and costs related to setting up the Malaysian supply chain remain concerns.

The company has a Neutral Quant rating.