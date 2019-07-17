TOP Ships +7% on announcing new financings

TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) has entered into a Financing Agreement with a major Chinese Financier for gross proceeds of $25.6M, which will be used mainly to refinance the facility of M/T Stena Weco Excellence with Nord LB, having tenure of 10 years.

The company also intends to enter into 2 additional Financing Agreements with the same financier at similar terms, in order to exercise its purchase options for the M/Ts Stena Weco Energy and Stena Weco Evolution, which are expected to be concluded during 4Q19.

These new financings will lead to a lower cost of debt for the 3 vessels overall.