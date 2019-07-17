Supreme Cannabis to acquire Truverra

The Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of privately-held Truverra Inc., to be effected by way of a three-cornered amalgamation between Truverra, Supreme Cannabis and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Supreme Cannabis (the "Transaction").

The Transaction is valued at ~$20M (14.7M common shares of Supreme Cannabis).

Truverra serves the Canadian and international cannabis markets through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Canadian Clinical Cannabinoids Inc. ("CCC") and Truverra (Europe) B.V.

Supreme Cannabis intends to repurpose CCC's facility to produce high-quality cannabis extracts, including concentrates and vaping liquids.

Truverra Europe sells a broad portfolio of hemp-based CBD products into select European markets.

The acquisition is expected to close before August 30, and will require approval by 66 2/3% of the votes cast by Truverra shareholders at the Meeting.