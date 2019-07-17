Tech

Okta gets new Street-high target

|About: Okta, Inc. (OKTA)|By:, SA News Editor

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintains a Buy rating on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and raises the target from $137 to $154.

Henderson says the recent user conference continues to drive "robust growth" with the new features/capabilities appearing to attract "strong uptake and interest."

The analyst lists other companies that look likely to be "major winners" in the transition to cloud direct: Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), and Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD).

OKTA shares are up 0.5% pre-market to $135.50.

Okta has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.

