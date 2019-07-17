Focus Financial boosts term loan by $300M

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) boosts the size of its first lien term loan to repay $300M of outstanding borrowings under its $650M first lien revolver.

First lien term loan terms will otherwise be maintained.

No change to existing terms of the revolver due to the reduction in borrowings.

“We see significant opportunities that will drive our 2019 growth in excess of our 20% annual targets for revenue and adjusted net income per share, demonstrating the power of our business model," said CFO Jim Shanahan. "This transaction will increase our flexibility to capitalize on the secular tailwinds shaping the RIA industry and position our business for future growth.”