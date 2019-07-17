Levi Strauss cut to Sell at Goldman on elevated valuation vs. peers

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) -2.6% pre-market after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $19 price target, trimmed from $21, saying Levi's relative valuation multiple has expanded vs. peers, which is unwarranted.

"Recent results were evidence that the company is not immune from headwinds in the U.S. wholesale channel," Goldman's Alexandra Walvis writes. "We have additional concerns about fading growth in tops and stagnant gross margins, while operating margin expansion remains a show-me story for now."

Goldman also downgrades Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Sell, expecting headwinds for wholesale-led apparel brands to intensify in H2 2019.