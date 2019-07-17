Knight-Swift cuts Q2, Q3 earnings view amid truckload freight troubles

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) -4.5% pre-market after lowering Q2 earnings guidance to $0.57-$0.58/share from its previous outlook of $0.62-$0.64/share and below $0.61 analyst consensus estimate.

KNX also lowers Q3 EPS expectations to $0.54-$0.57 from $0.62-$0.66 previously and below $0.62 consensus.

The company says the downward revisions are "primarily a result of the oversupply of capacity in the truckload freight market that resulted in greater than expected downward pressure on revenue per loaded mile," and it expects the trends to continue into H2.

KNX shares had climbed 6% yesterday following better than feared results from J.B. Hunt.