Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill

Families still grieving after two deadly Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX plane crashes are expected to testify on Capitol Hill for the first time today.

Their testimony is expected to put a human face on the tragedies that killed more than 340 people and led to the worldwide grounding of the entire fleet of 737 Max jets, which might not fly again until 2020.

This is the third hearing held by the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, but the first to include family members as witnesses.