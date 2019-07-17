Gopher Protocol implements reorganization

Gopher Protocol (OTCPK:GOPH) announces reorganization, will be renamed as “GBT Technologies, Inc.”, Gopher owns 25% of GBT Technologies, S.A., which is in the business of the strategic management of BPO digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

The two companies intend to explore potentially combining the two companies’ market and technology coverage, and potentially rebranding the new platform as a global business.

Gopher also announced that it will be implementing a 100:1 reverse split of its stock in an effort to maximize shareholder value.