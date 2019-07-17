Siebert Financial to acquire rest of StockCross Financial

Siebert Financial (SIEB +6.9% ) agrees to acquire the remaining 85% interest in StockCross Financial Services, a clearing broker-dealer, adding market-making, equity stock plan services, IRA custodianship, and securities lending to Siebert’s current business lines.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The company will gain $1B in customer assets, three retail branches, and an "opportunity to drive significant economies of scale as well as revenue synergies," Siebert's statement said.

Intends to merge StockCross into Siebert's current broker-dealer unit, Muriel Siebert & Co.

Previously: Siebert Financial acquires 15% stake on StockCross Financial (Jan. 25)