KB Home gains another bull

Evercore analyst Stephen Kim upgrades KB Home (KBH -0.1% ) to outperform from in-line, on the premise that the entry-level-focused homebuilder "should show some of the highest growth in the space this year."

Sees potential for order growth of 30%+ in Q4 "if the company sustains its order momentum."

Also notes KB Home's strong community count growth.

Says company-specific factors will rule investor sentiment even though tariff concerns continue to loom over the sector.

KB Home has risen 40% YTD vs. the S&P 1500 Homebuilding Sub-Industry Index, which has increased 32% in that same period.

Quant rating Bullish; Sell-Side average rating Outperform (4 Buy, 3 Outperform, 10 Hold).