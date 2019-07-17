Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF +18.7% ) announces the acquisition of GR Companies, Inc. (Grassroots), the largest private vertically-integrated multi-state operator, in a cash and stock deal valued at ~$875M.

This transaction expands Curaleaf's presence from 12 to 19 States, and solidifies its position as the world's largest cannabis company by revenue and the largest in the U.S. across key operating metrics.

Total consideration of ~$875M, is composed of $75M in cash, 102.8M subordinate voting shares of Curaleaf, and $40M in Curaleaf shares priced at the 10-day volume-weighted average price prior to closing of the transaction.

The proposed transaction is expected to close in early 2020.