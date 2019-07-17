Omnicom -2.7% as forex hits Q2 revenues

Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is off 2.7% following a Q2 earnings report where profits beat expectations amid higher client spending, but revenues fell 3.6%, hurt by foreign exchange effects.

Net income rose 1.8% to $370.7M.

But revenue dropped 3.6% to $3.72B. Foreign exchange had a negative effect of 2.6%, and net acquisition revenue decreased by 3.8%.

Organic revenue rose by 2.8%, slightly better than expected.

Operating profit fell 1.5% to $573.7M.

Organic growth by discipline: Advertising, 4.4%; CRM Consumer Experience, 1.9%; CRM Execution & Support, -2.6%; Public Relations, -1.3%; Healthcare, 8.4%.

Organic growth by region: United States, 3.2%; Other North America, 11.8%; United Kingdom, 5.7%; Euro Markets and Other Europe, 1.5%; Asia Pacific, 1.9%; Latin America, -2.4%; Middle East/Africa, -8.3%.

