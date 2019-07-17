Golden Minerals -27.7% on registered direct offering

Golden Minerals (AUMN -27.7% ) plunges after announcing a $2.25M registered direct offering with institutional investors, in which it will issue ~8.65M common shares at $0.26/share.

For each common share purchased by an investor, investor will receive an unregistered warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $0.35/share, exercisable commencing six months from the date of issuance and will expire five years from the initial exercise date.

Closing date is July 19.

Net proceeds will be used for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.