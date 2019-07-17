McEwen Mining cuts full-year gold production guidance by 6%

McEwen Mining (MUX +3.5% ) reports Q2 gold production fell 2% from the same quarter a year ago and reduces its full-year production guidance for the yellow metal by 6% to 135.2K oz.

Q2 production totaled 36.2K gold oz., down slightly from 36.9K oz. in the year-ago quarter, and 850K silver oz., up 10% Y/Y, with gold equiv. oz. falling 3% to 45.9K.

MUX says production at the San Jose and El Gallo mines, which accounted for 62% of its total Q2 gold and silver production, exceeded targets, while the other two operations, the Gold Bar and Black Fox mines, came in below expectations but performed better than in Q1.

Guidance for FY 2019 silver production is unchanged at 3.22M oz.