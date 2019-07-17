CVS to face barriers to entry in home dialysis - UBS

In a note, UBS says CVS Health's (CVS -1.4% ) potential entry into home dialysis may have limited success since patients will still need to work with a nephrologist and must belong to a clinic, requirements that CVS may struggle to match through its pharmacy network.

UBS adds that CVS may also have difficulty extricating itself from non-compete contracts and joint ventures with established dialysis providers.

DaVita (DVA -1.3% ) and Fresenius Medical Care (FMS -2.6% ) are still down, but above their session lows.

