Jupiter's Arevalo says markets shouldn't cheer Fed cuts

Jupiter Asset Management's head of emerging market debt strategy, Alejandro Arevalo, told Bloomberg the prospect of the Fed cutting interest rates for the first time in more than a decade is nothing to cheer about.

“The markets are wrongly reading the Fed change of policy into something positive,” Arevalo said. “If they’re cutting rates, it’s because there’s an underlying problem with their economies."

Jupiter is becoming more defensive and Arevalo, who helps to manage Jupiter's $51B in assets, is shifting his emerging bond portfolio more toward investment-grade debt and away from junk-rated securities in the past two months.

He has sold bonds of financial firms in countries experiencing a significant slowdown. Meanwhile, he's increasing holdings in Brazilian paper and pulp exporters as demand from China increases; likewise he's investing in companies shipping beef, which will benefit as the swine flu hurts the Chines pork industry.

