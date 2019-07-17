Stephens gives Street-high target to Take-Two

Stephens has given a Street-high price target to Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO +0.2% ), with an eye to several routes to outperforming consensus this year.

Borderlands 3 is one positive catalyst, with Steam player engagement with its predecessor a "strong indicator of demand" for the new series entry; NBA 2K20 and Red Dead releases also provide room for upside, analyst Jeff Cohen says.

He's boosted his price target to $140 from $120, implying upside of 19%.

While sell-side analysts rate Take-Two a Buy on average, Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.