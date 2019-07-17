Schwab looks to fill gaps in bond ETF lineup

  • Charles Schwab (SCHW -1.6%), the fifth-largest issuer of exchange-traded funds, sees some holes in its range of bond strategies, Jonathan de St. Paer, its president and incoming CEO of Charles Schwab Invement Management told Bloomberg.
  • “We have a lot of assets and a lot of growth but our product set has tended to be more equity heavy over time so we want to make sure that we fill that out," he said.
  • Only four of Schwab's 22 ETFs focus on debt, according to Bloomberg data.
  • Its largest debt ETF, with $5.8B, focuses on inflation-protected securities, two focus on different maturity Treasurys, and one tracks an aggregate bond index.
  • Currently, Schwab doesn't have an ETF focused on long-term Treasurys. It also doesn't have products focused on components of the aggregate bond index, such as investment-grade or mortgage-backed securities, de St. Paer said.
  • Schwab bond ETF tickers: SCHZ, SCHP, SCHO, SCHR.
