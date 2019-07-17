CSX leads transports lower after cutting guidance amid 'puzzling' economy

CSX (CSX -10.9% ) is by far the biggest loser on the S&P 500 after the railroad posted weaker than expected Q2 earnings and cut its full-year revenue forecast.

Big losses in rail-related stocks drag the Dow Jones Transportation Index (IYT -3.1% ) more than 3% lower: NSC -6.2% , UNP -5.2% , KSU -4.7% , TRN -3.3% , GBX -3.3% , RAIL -2.5% , CNI -1.8% .

Logistics stocks also are hit after Knight-Swift (KNX -1.9% ) warned about earnings, citing oversupply in the freight market: NAV -6% , YRCW -3.4% , CHRW -2.6% , WERN -2.3% , SNDR -2.2% , RRTS -2.2% , SAIA -2.2% , XPO -2% , UPS -2% , FDX -1.7% , JBHT -1% .

Today's weakness comes after transportation stocks broke out to a two-month high yesterday.

In CSX's earnings conference call, CEO James Foote called the current economic backdrop "one of the most puzzling I have experienced in my career," which has spanned more than 40 years.

"Both global and U.S. economic conditions have been unusual this year, to say the least, and have impacted our volumes. You see it every week in our reported carloads," Foote said.

"On the domestic utility side, our volumes are down relative to our expectations driven by continued lower natural gas prices," executive VP Mark Kenneth Wallace said on the call. "On the merchandise... there are signs of slowing the economic conditions in both IDP and GDP for Q3 and Q4, pointing to a less robust economy in the second half."