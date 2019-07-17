California Gold acquires 82-acre private farm in Illinois

California Gold Mining (OTCQX:CFGMF) announced completion of purchase of a private 82.42-acre contiguous parcel of agricultural farm land in Kendall County, Illinois and has commenced outdoor cultivation of high-CBD industrial hemp biomass on ~40 acres.

The 82.42-acre Grove Road Farm property was purchased for a total price of ~$822k. The property has ready availability of three-phase power, water for irrigation and skilled farming labour. It is located at the intersection of two major roads.

Management expects the harvest to take place in late September, with a projected yield of 100,000 - 130,000 pounds of high-CBD content flower biomass.