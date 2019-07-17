Apple's podcast challenge to Spotify no surprise - SunTrust

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is 2% lower in its second day of decline after reports of Apple's new emphasis on podcasting.

Shares closed down 1.8% yesterday after Apple made inroads into funding original podcasts, an area in which Spotify has made a more substantial push of late.

But SunTrust's Matthew Thornton is unconcerned, saying Apple's move should be expected and "further validates the category." It would be surprising if Apple wasn't boosting funds for exclusive content, he writes.

And Spotify is well positioned with a lead in "integrating podcast content discovery and monetization with the core music streaming platform."

Sell-side analysts rate Spotify Outperform on average, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish overall. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.