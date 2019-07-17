Boeing brings on Feinberg to handle $50M in payments to crash families

Boeing (BA +1.3% ) says it will distribute $50M in financial relief for the families of those killed in the two fatal 737 MAX crashes, and hires compensation expert Ken Feinberg to oversee the distribution.

Feinberg says the other $50M in Boeing's pledged $100M fund for crash victims is earmarked for relevant government and community projects.

The company says the money distributed through the fund will be independent from the outcome of any lawsuits from the families of crash victims.

The announcement comes as the House of Representatives opens a hearing that features testimony from a father who lost three children, his wife and mother-in-law in the Ethiopian Air crash in March.