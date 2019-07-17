Stocks decline as markets digest Q2 reports

The Nasdaq, down 0.1%, erases most of its earlier 0.4% decline; the S&P 500 slips 0.2% vs -0.5% earlier; the Dow -0.1% vs. -0.4%.
By S&P 500 sector, industrials (-1.3%) lead the decliners, followed by communications services (-0.5%) and consumer discretionary (-0.5%); utilities (+0.7%), health care (+0.3%), and information technology (+0.1%) are the only sectors rising.
The biggest loser in the S&P 500, CSX slumps 10% after posting weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings.
PNC Financial rises 2.5% after Q2 earnings came in stronger than expected; Bank of America (+1.6%) also rises on healthy earnings.
Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index closes down 0.4%.
Crude oil falls 0.5% to $57.34 per barrel.
10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.076%.
