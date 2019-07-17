Stocks decline as markets digest Q2 reports

The Nasdaq, down 0.1% , erases most of its earlier 0.4% decline; the S&P 500 slips 0.2% vs -0.5% earlier; the Dow -0.1% vs. -0.4%.

By S&P 500 sector, industrials ( -1.3% ) lead the decliners, followed by communications services ( -0.5% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.5% ); utilities ( +0.7% ), health care ( +0.3% ), and information technology ( +0.1% ) are the only sectors rising.

The biggest loser in the S&P 500, CSX slumps 10% after posting weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings.

PNC Financial rises 2.5% after Q2 earnings came in stronger than expected; Bank of America ( +1.6% ) also rises on healthy earnings.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index closes down 0.4% .

Crude oil falls 0.5% to $57.34 per barrel.

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.076%.