Navistar takeover off the table, Traton CEO says
Jul. 17, 2019 12:15 PM ETNavistar International Corporation (NAV), VWAGYNAVBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Navistar (NAV -5.5%) plunges after Traton CEO Andreas Renschler tells Handelsblatt it is not interested in a takeover of the company.
- Renschler says Traton, the Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) unit that makes trucks and buses, is "very satisfied" with owning 16.6% of NAV's stock and controlling two board seats.
- This is not the first time investors have reacted to the suggestion that Traton might not complete the deal, says Baird analyst David Leiker.
- "In the past, comments suggesting a longer process for acquiring Navistar have created pullbacks in Navistar’s stock, and today is no different," Leiker writes. "We firmly believe Traton will eventually acquire Navistar to maximize the synergies and financial returns from its investment."