Alfa Laval shares sharply lower after Q2 results

Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) reported Q2 orders fell to ~SEK10B, -17% Y/Y on weaker-than-expected demand for ship exhaust cleaners and pumping systems; Greenhouse divestment also impacted order intake negatively with SEK 500M

Sales increased 8% to SEK11,339M, driven by a strong performance in the Marine Division.

Energy saw order intake reach all-time-high level, and service orders grew 11%.

Gross margin expanded ~50bps to 35.9% and adjusted EBITDA margin improved ~90bps to 18.6%

CEO Tom Erixon forecast higher sequential demand for the Company's marine unit, as well as the overall group and said he remained confident about future prospects.

Citi analyst Klas Bergelind said order intake was a 12% miss on expectations and adjusted earnings was a 7%-8% miss due to a bigger impact from a divestment. He said he now expected full-year earnings per share consensus to be cut by 3%-5%.

Alfa shares were down 6.2% at 192 crowns on Wednesday.

Previously: Alfa Laval reports Q2 results (July 17)